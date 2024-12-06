MLW News: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot Sells Out, Atlas Security Works Event, Note On Bischoff’s Appearance

– MLW’s Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot was a sell-out show, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the show, which took place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City, sold all of its seats and Court Bauer confirmed that the show was sold out at the door. There was word that they will likely return to the venue in Q1 2025, though a specific date as not said.

– Atlas Security reportedly worked the event, and prevented someone who tried to sneak backstage from doing so. The person was removed from the venue.

– The site reports that Bischoff had “a massive line” for his meet & greet that took place after the event.