MLW National Title Match Added to Azteca Lucha This Weekend

Major League Wrestling has announced a three-way National title match for MLW Azteca Lucha, which happens this Saturday in Chicago. Ultimo Guerrero will defend against Zandokan Jr and Bárbaro Cavernario.

3-Way National Title Fight signed for this Saturday

One-fall showdown pits Guerrero against Zandokan Jr. and Bárbaro Cavernario in a high-stakes lucha libre classic.

MLW Azteca Lucha • May 10 | Cicero Stadium | 10PM ET Free on YouTube

CHICAGO — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW National Openwieght Championship bout: Ultimo Guerrero (champion) vs. Zandokan Jr. vs. Bárbaro Cavernario at MLW Azteca Lucha, live on YouTube from a sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago this Saturday, May 10.

The event is sold out. Fans around the world can stream Azteca Lucha free starting at 10:00 p.m. ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Saturday, May 10.

This one-fall championship clash promises to be a stunning display of lucha libre excellence, featuring three of CMLL’s most captivating warriors in a bout destined to leave a lasting mark on the history of the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Last Friday, before a capacity crowd at Arena México, Último Guerrero made history by defeating Matthew Justice to claim the MLW National Openweight Championship, securing his first title in MLW. Now, just one week later, the lucha libre legend will put his gold on the line in Chicago in a high-octane triple threat bout.

Joining the fray is Zandokan Jr., a rising star in CMLL’s ranks and a third-generation luchador who has impressed MLW President Cesar Duran. “Zandokan Jr. is fearless and ferocious — he’s the future of lucha so this Saturday he gets a golden opportunity,” said Duran. A dynamic blend of brute power and aerial finesse, Zandokan Jr. brings an unpredictable edge to this title fight.

Rounding out the contenders is the wild and unrelenting Bárbaro Cavernario, one of the most unique and dangerous competitors in the sport. With the primal ferocity of a caveman and the ruthless determination of a true rudo, Bárbaro Cavernario has etched his name into the annals of lucha libre as a true madman. With his primal instincts, high-risk arsenal, and unmatched intensity, Cavernario is a serious threat to walk out with the championship.

With Cicero Stadium sold out, the atmosphere will be electric for this epic collision. The eyes of the lucha world will be on Chicago as three generations of warriors collide with the MLW National Openweight Championship hanging in the balance.

Don’t miss what promises to be one of the most unforgettable matches in MLW this year.

MLW Azteca Lucha will stream LIVE and FREE on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling at 10pm ET on Saturday, May 10.

Local bell time is 6:45pm CT.