MLW News: Alex Hammerstone Reaches One Year as Champion, Alicia Atout’s New Project Teased
– MLW tweeted today about Alex Hammerstone reaching the one year milestone in his MLW National Overweight Title reign.
“One year ago today @AlexHammerstone marched into Milwaukee and walked out the first-ever #MLW National Openweight Champion. The longest reigning champion in MLW, Hammerstone has successfully defended the title against the best from Japan, Mexico, Canada and the US. #YBH”
One year ago today @AlexHammerstone marched into Milwaukee and walked out the first-ever #MLW National Openweight Champion. The longest reigning champion in MLW, Hammerstone has successfully defended the title against the best from Japan, Mexico, Canada and the US. #YBH pic.twitter.com/ih9SzbyYYt
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) June 1, 2020
– The company has posted an article teasing interviewer Alicia Atout’s new project. The article didn’t have any new details except to say the “top secret project” is in the final stages of pre-production with “more details to drop in the days ahead.”
