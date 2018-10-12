MLW News: Konnan Taking On Bigger Role, Promotion Finalizing FightLand Event, New Stars Could Be Added Soon

– PWInsider reports that Konnan is expected to have a bigger role with MLW in the future. He ran the locker room at Fury Road in New York City last week and was praised for keeping morale up, which help improve in-ring work. Tommy Dreamer was also praised for the same, but Konnan “really stepped forward and helped keep the energy of the roster going.” He also produced several matches.

Mister Saint Laurent has been handling talent relations, Bruce Prichard ran gorilla position and Court Bauer has been in the production truck overseeing the show.

– MLW is finalizing the location for its FightLand event on February 2. Low Ki vs. Tom Lawlor for the MLW title will main event. It’s believed this will be made a huge event for the company and there are plans to run it on Super Bowl weekend every year. MLW is looking at venues in the Northeast and Midwest. It’s believed that the venue and market will be announced early next month.

– MLW is hoping to bring in more talent heading into 2019. CMLL’s Rush will debut on November 8 in Chicago, and a new debut is expected for tonight. There is also talk of Bestia 666 coming in next year.