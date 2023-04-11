– Fightful Select has a report on Major League Wrestling being represented by Range Media Partners to help shop a package on Premium Live Events. According to the report, MLW sees this strategy as an “essential” part of its business model. Also, Major League Wrestling is said to be open to “individual UFC-style sales.” The deal reportedly involves the airing of premium monthly specials rather than pay-per-view events.

– Fightful also notes that MLW: Fusion is slated to return later this spring.

– Cesar Duran has recently been away from MLW as he’s been working on FX’s Mayans MC. There were recently a kidnapping angle on MLW TV to write him off. He also had to change up his look for his role on Mayans, but it will be restored once he returns to MLW programming.