wrestling / News
MLW Postpones Tonight’s MLW Fusion
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
MLW has postponed this week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The company announced on Thursday that the show, which was scheduled to air on Pro Wrestling TV, has been postponed. More details will be announced soon.
PWInsider reports that the word is that the episode will air next week.
MLW premiered its first episode of MLW Underground on Tuesday on REELZ.
Tonight’s #MLWFusion on @prowtv has been postponed. Stay tuned for more details.
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
- Jim Ross On When He Found Out Radicals Wanted To Join WWE, Signing the Group
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds