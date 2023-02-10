wrestling / News

MLW Postpones Tonight’s MLW Fusion

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion Logo Image Credit: MLW

MLW has postponed this week’s episode of MLW Fusion. The company announced on Thursday that the show, which was scheduled to air on Pro Wrestling TV, has been postponed. More details will be announced soon.

PWInsider reports that the word is that the episode will air next week.

MLW premiered its first episode of MLW Underground on Tuesday on REELZ.

