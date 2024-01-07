MLW Reload January 20th: Matt Riddle, Sami Callihan, And Satoshi Kojima

MLW announced a new special titled MLW Reload that is set to broadcast on Saturday, January 20th. This goes down at 10 p.m. eastern time on YouTube. In a company that uses the nomenclature of fighters on their website fittingly has a forme rUFC veteran bolstering the show. The Major League wrestling offering showcases Matt Riddle in competition as well as an intriguing clash as Satoshi Kojima collides with Sami Callihan. The full card is available by scrolling down below.

MLW Reload Lineup

-Good Brother 3 vs. Steph de Lander

-Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto

-Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi

-Sami Callihan vs. Satoshi Kojima

-Matt Riddle in action