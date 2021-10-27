MLW Reportedly Releases Three Roster Members

MLW has released three members of their roster, according to a new report. According to PWInsider, the company has released Bu Ku Dao, Beastman, and Leo Brien. The site notes that there may be additional released, but these are the three which are confirmed.

Dao signed in late 2020 and worked several shows for the promotion, though he did not appear at the last event. Beastman, meanwhile, made his debut at MLW Fightland and Brien was signed in February of 2021.

MLW has yet to publicly announce the releases, which the site reports were done as part of MLW President Court Bauer’s edict to shorten MLW events. There was reportedly some dissatisfaction in the company about the length of their Fightland taping, which ran 15 matches, and Bauer said that would not happen again. The plan is to try to keep shows to three hours, which will not burn out the live crowds.

Because they are producing a smaller quantity of content by shortening their tapings, they had more talent than they could potentially use and the decision was made to release talents rather than lock them down to contracts and not use them.