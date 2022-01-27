wrestling / News
MLW News: Second Azteca Miniseries Reportedly In the Works, Reaction To TJP vs. Buddy Matthews
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
– MLW reportedly has plans to do a second MLW Azteca miniseries. According to PWInsider, the promotion is planning a second series for later this year, with the company teasing the idea of Azteca coming to the US.
– The site adds that TJP vs. Buddy Matthews from the MLW Blood & Thunder taping in Dallas got some high praise within the company and that the door is open for Matthews to return.
