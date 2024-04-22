MLW To Crown New Tag Team Champions At AZTECA LUCHA

MLW just made a big announcement about the MLW World Tag Team Championship. The titles have been declared vacant and new champions will be crowned at their upcoming AZTECA LUCHA event. Here is the announcement:

Major League Wrestling declares Tag Team Titles Vacant, new Champions to be Crowned in Chicago, May 11

Tickets available at LuchaTickets.com

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the vacancy of the MLW World Tag Team Championship, with new champions set to be crowned at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com.

See new MLW World Tag Team Champions crowned live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

MLW today announced the vacancy of the MLW World Tag Team Championships following the devastating events that unfolded during War Chamber II, which streamed for free on MLW’s YouTube channel this past Saturday night (watch).

The World Titan Federation’s Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday, and Tom Lawlor, were decimated by CONTRA Unit in a display of terror and brutality. As a result, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries sustained during the altercation.

Despite the efforts of Huckster promoter Saint Laurent, who has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of Lawlor’s condition citing the murky World Titan Federation-Superstar HIPAA policies, it has been confirmed that the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions have suffered injuries that prevent them from defending their titles within the contractually obligated window.

With MLW CEO Court Bauer currently on leave of office due to his own injuries suffered at the hands of CONTRA, league officials convened with the championship committee, comprised of promoters within MLW’s strategic alliance. Following careful deliberation, the championship committee has unanimously voted to vacate the MLW World Tag Team Championships.

This marks the first time in league history that the prestigious MLW World Tag Team Titles have been declared vacant, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In response to this unprecedented development, MLW has swiftly organized a sudden death World Tag Team Championship bout, set to take place in Chicago on May 11 at MLW: Azteca Lucha.

Cesar Duran, the promoter of record for AZTECA LUCHA, is currently in discussions with league officials and the championship committee to determine the two teams who will vie for the opportunity to become the next MLW World Tag Team Champions. The identities of these teams will be revealed imminently, promising an a historic showdown for Chicago and fans watching worldwide.

In light of CONTRA Unit’s continued reign of terror, MLW is also taking proactive measures to enhance security at its events, ensuring the safety of all competitors and attendees.

Stay tuned to MLW’s official channels for further updates on the World Tag Team Championship bout and all developments within Major League Wrestling.

Get your tickets now at http://www.luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Azteca TrillerTV+ card

MLW World Middleweight Title Fight

Místico (champion) vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

Battle of Legacies

Atlantis Jr. vs. Último Guerrero

Star Jr. & Fuego vs. Magnus & Averno

beIN SPORTS card

Featuring:

•Atlantis

•El Felino

•Bárbaro Cavernario

•Virus

•Villano III Jr.

•Guerrero Maya Jr.

•Okumura

More matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS:

Pre-Show limited Meet & Greet with Cesar Duran in his office! Pre-order your pass at: MLWVIP.com. Note: Must have ticket to event in addition to pass to access this M&G. M&G is limited to 6-6:30pm ONLY.

And more Meet & Greets to be announced!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

REFUNDS

Refunds or exchanges are on a case by case basis.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets, including New York, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on TrillerTV+.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on X, Instagram and YouTube.