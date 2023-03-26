wrestling / News

Mogul Affiliates Members Dealing With Injuries

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mogul Affiliates Swerve Strickland Parker Boudreaux Rick Ross Granden Goetzman AEW Dynamite 12-21-22 Image Credit: Lee South/AEW

Fightful Select reports that Parker Boudreaux and Trench, members of AEW’s faction Mogul Affiliates, are both dealing with injuries. It’s unknown what injures they have right now or when they will be back. Swerve Strickland has also been absent from AEW TV in recent weeks.

