wrestling / News
Mogul Affiliates Members Dealing With Injuries
March 25, 2023 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Parker Boudreaux and Trench, members of AEW’s faction Mogul Affiliates, are both dealing with injuries. It’s unknown what injures they have right now or when they will be back. Swerve Strickland has also been absent from AEW TV in recent weeks.
