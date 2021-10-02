wrestling / News
Various News: Mojo Rawley Joins TMZ Sports As Co-Host, Bo Dallas Launches YouTube Channel
The former Mojo Rawley has a new gig, signing on to co-host TMZ Sports. Dean Muhtadi announced on Twitter that he will be the new co-host for the show, as you can see below:
IT IS OFFICIAL!!!!!
THE HYPE MAN HAS OFFICIALLY SIGNED TO BE THE NEW CO-HOST OF @TMZ_Sports!!!!!
I’ll be joining @mikejbabcock and @ReneeMontgomery every Monday to Friday on @FS1!!!!
SO GET HYPED OR GET OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0FMDXhU9BA
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) October 1, 2021
– Bo Dallas has announced that his YouTube channel is officially live, writing on Twitter:
“My YouTube Channel is officially LIVE! Click the link below and #subscribe to see all my latest content. Including the perfect side dish to this chicken recipe next week!”
My YouTube Channel is officially LIVE! Click the link below and #subscribe to see all my latest content. Including the perfect side dish to this chicken recipe next week! 🐔 🫒🍚 https://t.co/XwNQl9YwK2
— Taylor Rotunda (@TheBoDallas) October 1, 2021
