Various News: Mojo Rawley Joins TMZ Sports As Co-Host, Bo Dallas Launches YouTube Channel

The former Mojo Rawley has a new gig, signing on to co-host TMZ Sports. Dean Muhtadi announced on Twitter that he will be the new co-host for the show, as you can see below:

IT IS OFFICIAL!!!!! THE HYPE MAN HAS OFFICIALLY SIGNED TO BE THE NEW CO-HOST OF @TMZ_Sports!!!!! I’ll be joining @mikejbabcock and @ReneeMontgomery every Monday to Friday on @FS1!!!! SO GET HYPED OR GET OUT!!! pic.twitter.com/0FMDXhU9BA — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) October 1, 2021

– Bo Dallas has announced that his YouTube channel is officially live, writing on Twitter:

“My YouTube Channel is officially LIVE! Click the link below and #subscribe to see all my latest content. Including the perfect side dish to this chicken recipe next week!”