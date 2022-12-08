Mojo Rawley Reveals Pitch He Made for WWE 24/7 Title

– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (aka Dean Muhtadi) discussed a pitch he made for the WWE 24/7 Championship. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I was saying that the 24/7 title was the run and hide title and I went in and I pitched, ‘Why don’t we make this thing a little more like the hardcore title back in the day? Make it a little more legitimate and have a little fun?’ ” Rawley, a.k.a. Dean Muhtadi, told Fall. “It was [R-Truth]’s title…so if we have this dichotomy of pushing it towards fun and entertainment and pushing it towards hardcore, that might be a little fun back and forth and we can check all the boxes at the same time. We started ahead to that path but things changed when plans were updated, so we never got to that point.”