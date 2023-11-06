wrestling / News

Molly Holly, Megan Morant Run New York Marathon

November 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Hall of fame Molly Holly Image Credit: WWE

A couple of WWE folks ran in the New York Marathon on Sunday in Molly Holly and Megan Morant. The two were part of the 2023 iteration of the yearly marathon, with Holly running for Connor’s Cure.

Holly is currently a producer for WWE, and Morant is a host for WWE’s The Bump.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Megan Morant, Molly Holly, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading