wrestling / News
Molly Holly, Megan Morant Run New York Marathon
November 5, 2023 | Posted by
A couple of WWE folks ran in the New York Marathon on Sunday in Molly Holly and Megan Morant. The two were part of the 2023 iteration of the yearly marathon, with Holly running for Connor’s Cure.
Holly is currently a producer for WWE, and Morant is a host for WWE’s The Bump.
WWE Hall of Famer, Molly Holly, is running the NYC Marathon today for @ConnorsCure! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vpV4uYor4r
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2023
.@WWETheBump's @MeganMorantWWE is taking part in the NYC Marathon today! pic.twitter.com/wZwUGG4cYi
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2023