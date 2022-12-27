Molly Holly on How Bianca Belair Puts Her in Awe Every Week

– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly had high praise for Bianca Belair and also discussed Superstars she’d still like to face in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Molly Holly on Belair: “I’m in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her.”

On stars she’s still like to get in the ring with: “I also think Becky Lynch is great, Bayley. I never really had a singles match against Beth Phoenix. She did toss me over the top rope at a Rumble one year, but I haven’t actually wrestled her before. Mickie James, I’ve never had a singles match against [her]. It’s hard to say. There are a lot of people that I think would’ve been fun to work with.”