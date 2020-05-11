Money in the Bank Was Shortest WWE PPV In Years

Last night’s Money in the Bank PPV ran two hours and 23 minutes (just under 24), making it the shortest WWE PPV in years. WWE PPVs prior to this had been running between three and four hours. Here are some statistics about the length.

This was the first PPV from the company to go under three hours since WWE Fastlane 2018, which ran two hours and 51 minutes. Other PPVs that ran shorter than three hours in recent memory include Clash of Champions 2017 (2:42:27), Money in the Bank 2017 (2:42:12) and No Mercy 2016 (2:35:26).

This was the shortest WWE PPV overall since ECW December to Dismember 2006, which ran two hours and fourteen minutes. After that, you’d have to go all the way back to the UK-exclusive PPV Rebellion 2001, which ran two hours and fifteen minutes. However those were either brand-exclusive or UK-exclusive shows. Without those qualifiers, Money in the Bank 2020 was the shortest WWE PPV since Over the Edge 1999, which ran two hours and 22 minutes.