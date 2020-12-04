Montez Ford On Negative Reaction To Street Profits Swapping Tag Titles With The New Day, Their Match At Survivor Series

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Montez Ford discussed the Street Profits swapping tag team titles with The New Day, the two teams’ match at Survivor Series, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Montez Ford on the negative reaction to the Street Profits swapping tag team titles with The New Day: “People would say, ‘Well you know, that doesn’t make any sense and this and that and the third.’ And I was like, ‘Well, how do they think Ted DiBiase became the WWE Champion?’ Like, Andre the Giant won and he surrendered the title. That’s just as much as swap as it is our Tag Team Titles.”

On the Street Profits’ match with The New Day at WWE Survivor Series: “It’s one of those things where I look back on it, I’m just like, I still can’t believe it actually happened. Especially with everything that’s happening this year and like all the limitations and stuff that people not only have gone through and been through, but for us to still… it happened, you know, it happened. Kofi Kingston, what he’s done for like myself and becoming the WWE Champion… for Xavier Woods to just be a staple and a genius in his creative tag team genius and ring work. And like, just stuff I watched and idolized, and what motivated me to get here. You know? These guys are pretty much an inspiration. And to be standing across the ring from them and share, like the Survivor Series, another big and huge historic stage, like it’s mind-blowing.”