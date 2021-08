Monty Brown Trademarks Wrestling Name For Clothing Purposes

Fightful reports that on August 18, Monty Brown filed to trademark ‘The Alpha Male Monty Brown’ for clothing purposes.

Mark For: THE ALPHA MALE MONTY BROWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of apparel And Active Wear For Use By Exercise, Fitness, And Workout Personnel, Gymnasts, Athletes, Skaters, And Other Performers, Namely, Bandanas, Footwear, Tights, Leotards, Leg Warmers; Headwear, Namely, Hats, Caps, Skull Caps, Sun Visors, And Headbands; Clothing And Wearing Apparel, Namely, Warm-up Suits, Jogging Suits, Shirts, Unitards, Pants, Shorts, Undergarments, T-Shirts, Sweatshirts, Hooded Sweatshirts, Articles Of Outer Clothing, Namely, Coats, Overcoats, Rain Coats, Ponchos, Scarves; Woven Shirts, Dress Shirts, Polo Shirts, Suits, Ties, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Pullover Jackets, Zip-up Jackets, Trousers, Tank Tops, Rainwear, Blouses, Sweaters, Suspenders, Athletic Uniforms; Footwear, Namely, Shoes, Boots, Sneakers, Sandals, Booties, Slippers, Slipper Socks, Swimwear, Boxer Shorts, Socks, Sleepwear, Wrist Bands, And Face Masks.