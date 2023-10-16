Moose Says There Were Plans For A Match With Monty Brown In 2020

Back in 2020, Impact Wrestling was planning a TNA tribute show called ‘There’s No Place Like Home’. Two matches and several appearances were announced but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the show was cancelled. During a virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles (via Fightful), Moose said there were plans for him to wrestle Monty Brown at the event, which would have been Brown’s first match since 2007. Brown took a hiatus from WWE that year for family issues and was later released, before retiring.

Moose said: “That’s a match I always wanted but…So there was talks. It was before COVID happened. We were supposed to be doing a WrestleMania show, like how every company does a show during WrestleMania weekend. It was in Tampa, and the talks was it supposed to be me versus Monty Brown. But COVID happened and shut down the whole thing.“