Moose Says He Wants a Match With Roman Reigns
January 9, 2022 | Posted by
Moose sees Mickie James heading to the Royal Rumble, and he says he wants a match with Roman Reigns. The Impact World Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday after he retained his title at last night’s Hard to Kill, writing:
“I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if …. @WWERomanReigns”
As has been noted, James – the Impact Knockouts Champion – is set to appear in the women’s Rumble.
I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if 🤔….,, @WWERomanReigns
— MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 9, 2022
