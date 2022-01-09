Moose Says He Wants a Match With Roman Reigns

Moose sees Mickie James heading to the Royal Rumble, and he says he wants a match with Roman Reigns. The Impact World Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday after he retained his title at last night’s Hard to Kill, writing:

“I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if …. @WWERomanReigns”

As has been noted, James – the Impact Knockouts Champion – is set to appear in the women’s Rumble.