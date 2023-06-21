Moose Explains Why There Can’t Just Be One Top Guy in Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling doesn’t tend to have a single “top guy” on the roster for extended periods of time, and Moose discussed why that’s the case. Impact has had a couple of lengthy title reigns in the past couple of years in Josh Alexander and Moose, but they haven’t had talent with extended dominance on the level of a Roman Reigns or a Jade Cargill and Moose explained why during an appearance on Bobby Fish’s Undisputed Podcast. You can see a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Impact rotating their top guys in and out of the title picture: “As you know in pro wrestling, everybody can’t be on the top forever. I mean there’s only one man that’s doing it, and that’s Roman Reigns, right? But if you’re not Roman Reigns, that’s not real life in pro wrestling.”

On his World Championship reign: “I had my eight-month run as the World Champion. And, it was just a good run. It was a pretty good run.” Ever since losing the title, the 39-year-old’s focus has shifted to helping get some of the younger talents over, after all that’s what comes with the territory when most wrestlers aren’t in Impact for a long time. I feel like a lot of people’s time in Impact Wrestling is not always long-term. They can’t always build the company around you and have you be on top forever, you know what I’m saying? It has to be a rotating ship.”