Moose vs. Alex Coughlin Announced for TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Debut

– TERMINUS has announced a new matchup for the company’s debut event next month. Impact World champion Moose will be facing Alex Coughlin at the upcoming event.

TERMINUS makes its debut on January 16 in Atlanta, Georgia at the KROC Center. Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai is also scheduled for the show.

Other wrestlers set for the debut TERMINUS show include Baron Black, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty and Fred Yehi.