First Match Announced For TERMINUS Pro Wrestling Debut

TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has announced the first match for the company’s first show, which happens in Atlanta on January 16. Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai is set for the event at the Kroc Center. A match between Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan for the Impact Digital Media Championship had been announced, but the tweet was later deleted. It remains to be seen if the match is re-added or not.

In addition to the four women, the talent for the show also includes Baron Black, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty and Fred Yehi.