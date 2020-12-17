More Changes May Be Coming To ROH In Near Future

Fightful Select reports that more changes could be on the way for Ring of Honor, as ROH has been planning a revamp of the company and their content, including production upgrades.

One possible change is to the divisions in the company, with one idea that before matches, there will be something to decide if they are going for the Pure, Television or World title. Obviously with Pure division matches, the pure rules will be in effect, as well as a time limit if a wrestler is competing in the TV title division. There will be no time limit for World title matches. So each division would have a different feel for matches to set them apart. It’s also likely that there would be rankings for each division.