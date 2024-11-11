More Details On Upcoming Braun Strowman Appearance at GLCW Blizzard Brawl

As previously reported, Braun Strowman is set to appear at GLCW Blizzard Brawl event on December 7. Strowman will be the special guest referee for Santino Marella and Damien Sandow vs. The Newest Rockers (Kal Herro & Al Snow). GLCW has issued a press release with more details on the appearance, noting that Triple H signed off on it personally.

Tickets are available at BlizzardBrawl.com