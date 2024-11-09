Braun Strowman Set To Appear at GLCW Blizzard Brawl Next Month

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling has announced that Braun Strowman will appear at their Blizzard Brawl event next month. The event takes place on December 7 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Wisconsin. Strowman will be the special guest referee for Santino Marella and Damien Sandow vs. The Newest Rockers (Kal Herro & Al Snow).

Other matches include Zilla Fatu (w/ Armando Alejandro Estrada) vs. Joey Avalon, EC3 vs. Frankie Kazarian, Ace Steel & Steve Maclin vs. Scotty 2 Hotty & Keagan Garland. Others advertised include Wendi Richter, Sabu, Chavo Guerrero, Velvet Sky, Maria Kanellis, McKenzie Mitchell, Jacqueline, Ash by Elegance, Brandi Lauren, Taryn Terrell, Doug Basham, Angelina Love, Psycho Boy Fodder and Tiffany Nieves.