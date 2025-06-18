– As previously reported, filming is beginning today for the upcoming American Gladiators reboot, featuring current and former wrestling talents. PWInsider has more details on the ongoing production.

According to the report, the new series is filming now at Aren’Ice in Cergy-Pontoise, just outside of Paris, France. The series is expected to be filming through July 1. The same venue was previously used for the international versions of the series. People who in the area and would like to attend can apply to do so RIGHT HERE.

Tapings for the show are free to attend, and they run through 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm local time. Some of the classic games from the original series expected to be featured in the update include The Joust and The Edge.

Cast members for the reboot include AEW’s Wardlow and Kamille. Former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs is also in the cast, along with former TNA star Jessie Godderz and wrestler J-Rod. WWE Superstar The Miz is hosting the update.

PWInsider also notes that local promotional material for the American Gladiators tapings read, “It’s not just a show. It’s a celebration of strength, courage and willpower. Faced with super-powered gladiators, the contestants fight for honor. They don’t come for fame. They come to prove that they belong in the arena. Feel the energy. Experience the intensity. Enter the arena.”

