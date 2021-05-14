More Details On AEW Dynamite Episodes Not Airing On Wednesdays Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the show will be off Wednesdays at 8 PM for a bit due to the NBA playoffs. NBA has games set for June 9, June 16 and June 23, so the choice would be late Wednesday, or Thursday or Friday. On May 27 and June 3, TNT has playoff games on Thursday so it had to be Friday, although there are no games o June 10, 17 and 24.

The decision to go with Friday at 10 PM instead of 8 PM is to avoid going head-to-head with Smackdown.

AEW held up well in the ratings last year when changing timeslots with the male demographics, although it took some time to get the female demographic back.