More Details on Monster Factory Reality Series Hitting Apple TV+

New details have been revealed regarding the Apple TV+ reality series focusing on The Monster Factory In New Jersey. As reported yesterday, Apple announced that Monster Factory will premiere on March 17th and will document Danny Cage’s wrestling school.

PWInsider reports that the plan is to release all six episodes, which are 30 minutes long, on the 17th. It also notes that there is more material filmed beyond the six episodes and that a second season will depend on how the first six episodes do. Those involved in the series are set to be “very high” on possible additional seasons.

The series is directed by Jerimiah Zagar, who is best known for directing the 2022 Adam Sandler dramedy Hustle that premiered on Netflix.