More Episodes of WWF Superstars Added To WWE Network

WWE Network News reports that WWE has added thirteen new episodes of WWF Superstars to the WWE Network today. You can find individual episode information below.

Superstars 10/16/1993 [Duration: 00:46:23]

Razor Ramon shows off his newest piece of gold. 1-2-3 Kid and The Quebecers step inside the ring. Tatanka and Ludvig Borga come to blows. Jeff Jarrett ventures to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Superstars 10/23/1993 [Duration: 00:46:25]

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express make their Superstars debut. The Foreign Fanatics vow to conquer The All-Americans at Survivor Series. Doink the Clown proves to Barry Horowitz that he is no laughing matter. Jeff Jarrett sets his sights on a record deal. Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon, Diesel and Bastion Booger are in action.

Superstars 10/30/1993 [Duration: 00:46:14]

Tatanka puts his undefeated streak on the line against Ludvig Borga. Jerry Lawler shows off his less than “Macho” Halloween costume. Ray Combs weighs in on The Harts’ “Family Feud” with Jerry Lawler & his Knights. Bam Bam Bigelow, The Steiner Brothers and The Heavenly Bodies compete inside the squared circle.

Superstars 11/06/1993 [Duration: 00:46:14]

Rick Steiner battles The Quebecers’ Jacques. Crush is in competition after brutalizing “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Adam Bomb and Marty Jannetty come to blows. Jeff Jarrett runs down his country music competition.

Superstars 11/13/1993 [Duration: 00:46:23]

The All-Americans vow to make The Foreign Fanatics “Rest in Peace.” Razor Ramon puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against “The Model” Rick Martel. Jeff Jarrett visits the Grand Ole Opry. Jerry “The King” Lawler comes “face-to-face” with Bret Hart.

Superstars 11/20/1993 [Duration: 00:46:09]

The Foreign Fanatics announce a new member of their Survivor Series team. Bret Hart battles I.R.S. Doink reveals that four clowns are better than one. Reo Rodgers joins the commentary team.

Superstars 11/27/1993 [Duration: 00:46:23]

Shawn Michaels claims to be the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion. Doink the Clown introduces Dink to the WWE Universe. Razor Ramon, The Steiner Brothers and Adam Bomb are in action.

Superstars 12/04/1993 [Duration: 00:44:31]

Razor Ramon confronts Shawn Michaels over the Intercontinental Championship on “Reo’s Roundup.” “Double J” Jeff Jarrett predicts big things for his music career. 1-2-3 Kid, Diesel, Bob Backlund and The Headshrinkers are in action.

Superstars 12/11/1993 [Duration: 00:46:14]

WWE Champion Yokozuna’s Royal Rumble challenger and match stipulation are revealed. Bret Hart faces a brotherly challenge. WWE Tag Team Champions The Quebecers, Bastion Booger, The Smoking Gunns and Tatanka are in action.

Superstars 12/18/1993 [Duration: 00:45:58]

Bret Hart responds to an inter-family challenge. “Double J” Jeff Jarrett makes his in-ring debut. The Steiner Brothers, Crush, 1-2-3 Kid and Bam Bam Bigelow are in action. Paul Bearer gives a tour inside Undertaker’s workshop.

Superstars 12/25/1993 [Duration: 00:46:06]

On a Christmas day episode, Bret Hart is all smiles as he discusses his upcoming WWE Tag Team Championship Match at Royal Rumble against The Quebecers. Self-proclaimed “Undisputed Intercontinental Champion” Shawn Michaels, Adam Bomb, Doink and I.R.S. are in action.

Superstars 01/01/1994 [Duration: 00:46:33]

Lex Luger faces Quebecer Jacques. Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon addresses Royal Rumble challenger I.R.S.

Superstars 01/08/1994 [Duration: 00:46:55]

Paul Bearer and Undertaker deliver a message to WWE Champion Yokozuna. WWE President Jack Tunney announces the final participants in the Royal Rumble Match. Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon, Bret Hart and Jeff Jarrett are in action. Doink and Dink get the upper hand on Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon.