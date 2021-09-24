More On Attendance For AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, How Much Merchandise Was Sold

It was reported yesterday that the AEW Grand Slam taping at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York had an attendance of 20,144 fans. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, of that number there were 18,300 paid, for a live gate of just over $960,000.

AEW also sold just over $200,000 in merchandise, setting a one-night record. The number was slightly ahead of their show at the United Center ($200,000) and AEW All Out (about the same).

It was noted that the announcement of Omega vs. Danielson didn’t lead to a huge increase of late ticket sales. There were some, but there were still seats available on the day of the show and there wasn’t an increase on the secondary market. Either way, it was the largest attendance for a non-WWE show since July 5, 1999, when an episode of Nitro at the Georgia Dome drew 25,338 fans, with 19,546 paid, for a live gate of $594,745. Before that, it would be July 5, 1986, for Great American Bash featuring Ric Flair vs. Ricky Morton in a cage at Charlotte Stadium. That show had 23,000 fans. It was also the largest audience for a wrestling TV show since February 5, 2001, when WWE ran RAW at the Georgia Dome and drew 24,639 (22,336 paid) for a gate of $595,606.