More On What Was and Wasn’t Changed on Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
As previously reported, several changes were made to last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown after talent got pulled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, PWInsider reports that the show mostly went as it was planned to.
For example, the United States Open Invitational tournament match was always planned to last 2-3 segments. Likewise, Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio vs. Butch were always set for the show. Extra time was given to both matches as showtime got closer.
The biggest change was to a segment meant to announce Asuka’s opponents for Summerslam. It was set to be an in-ring segment with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Adam Pearce. Instead, the match was announced before Asuka had a confrontation with Flair.
The only match that was changed was IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega, which became SKY vs. Flair instead. Vega was backstage at the taping.
A pre-show dark match of Rick Boogs vs. Odyssey Jones was scheduled but eventually removed.
