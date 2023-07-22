WWE News: Changes Made to Tonight’s Smackdown, Drew McIntyre Doing Dark Match

– A couple of changes were made to tonight’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. As previously reported, WWE initially advertised Asuka finding out her SummerSlam opponents, which was pulled from the show. WWE announced the news that Asuka will face Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair beforehand instead. In addition, PWInsider reports that Charlotte Flair was not originally slated to compete and the original plans were for an IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega match.

The site notes that the word backstage is that the changes were due to some talents being pulled for medical reasons. One story (which is not confirmed) was that there were some people who tested positive for COVID or that were at least in contact with someone who tested positive.

– The site also notes that Drew McIntyre is at tonight’s show and will compete against Ludvig Kaiser in a post-show dark match.