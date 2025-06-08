More On Ron Killings’ WWE Return, Killings & Son Deny It Was a Work

A new report has lots of details on Ron Killings’ return at WWE Money in the Bank, while Killings and his son have shot down the notion that it was part of a work. As noted, the former R-Truth showed up at Money in the Bank and cost John Cena and Logan Paul their match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. This came after Killings announced that he had been “released” from WWE last Sunday, which was later clarified in reports to be that his contract was not being renewed.

Fightful Select reports that according to sources close to Killings, he does have a new deal. The report notes that a number of wrestling promoters and companies reached out to him in the past week hopeful that they could book him when the expiration date for his contract came. In addition, several talent told Fightful they spoke with Killings and iterated repeatedly that it wasn’t a work. The site was told that there were “many tears” over the matter and that Killings himself seemed “shocked and kind of disgusted,” with one talent noting the impersonal way he was let go.

The report goes on to say that Killings ignored a number of WWE’s approaches over the past week until Nick Khan called him to get a new deal set up, which was a “meeting halfway.”

Triple H was asked about during the post-show event about Killings’ return and replied, “Enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.” Christopher Killings posted to his Instagram, as you can see in a tweet below, in which he shared a clip of Triple H’s response and said “Stop the cap,” aka “Stop the lie.” He also congratulated his father on his “new deal.” One talent who spoke to Fightful pointed to the post and said, “See? You can’t control all of these conversations.”

Meanwhile, Killings posted to Twitter to respond to a comment about how everyone “got worked,” noting, “No work.” Finally, the report notes that eveyone is excited about Killings’ return, which was kept quiet for for obvious reasons.

Christopher Killings, R-Truth’s son, says “stop the cap” in response to Triple H implying it was a work. Also says “congrats on the new deal” to his dad. pic.twitter.com/nNEKFLkSGz — Danny (@dajosc11) June 8, 2025