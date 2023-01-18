UPDATED: More Tributes To Jay Briscoe Pour In: Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Adam Cole, More

UPDATE: Even more tributes are popping up online, from names like CM Punk, Mick Foley and more.

Punk wrote, “Jay Briscoe forever” on his Instagram Stories post.

Nick Jackson wrote on his own Instagram stories: “Life is so unfair. It’s way too short. Jay, I love you man. I’m praying for you and your entire family. This has left us all heart broken. RIP my friend.”

Meanwhile, Foley wrote on Facebook: “I just woke up to the sad news that Jay Briscoe has passed away in a terrible car accident in Delaware. I first saw Jay perform, along with his brother Mark, at an ROH show in Long Island in 2005, and was immediately impressed with their passion for professional wrestling – and the unique look and style that helped make them one of the finest tag teams in the world. Although I did not know the Briscoes well, I thought they were an amazing team, with a résumé of great matches with a who’s who of some of the greatest workers of their era. I last saw “Dem Boys” in action from a front row seat when they took on the Von Erichs at “Ric Flair’s Last Match” in July, 2022. My deepest condolences go out to to the Pugh family and the friends and fans of Jay Briscoe.”

RIP Jay Briscoe pic.twitter.com/z0cNAiwTkI — Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 18, 2023

Gutted, one of the realist & best. Thank you for amazing contributions to wrestling, my thoughts are with Mark, Jay’s Children & wife and that whole family. Terrible https://t.co/iVxCQOzjZK — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) January 18, 2023

💔 speechless. So many thoughts, so many memories, I don’t know anymore — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words. I liked him a lot. Nothing but great memories. RIP Jay. ❤️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 18, 2023

I’m doing ok. Thanks everyone for checking on me. I love you, Jay. pic.twitter.com/ijE09akNeT — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 18, 2023

You were always one of my favorites to share the ring and locker room with. Loved hearing updates about your family. One of the best, not just in the ring but out of it. God bless you, your wife, your kids and your family 🙏🏼🤙🏽 ❤️ — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) January 18, 2023

One time in New York City, I was at a bar with the Briscoes and Nigel. I might’ve had a few too many. Nigel asked if I ever had a Flaming Sambuca. I told him to line it up. Being an idiot, I didn’t blow it out before I shot it… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/gUfTBFUO66 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 18, 2023

We mourn the disheartening news.

More than a peer I feel the loss of a friend, the loss of a great human being and a great wrestler.

Fly high my brother

Eeeeeeeeeeboyyyyyyy😭

My condolences to your family and in grief my thoughts are with you.

May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Wtx9C4xGxE — Rush oficial (@rushtoroblanco) January 18, 2023

I just can’t believe it. On our way to Steamboat’s last match I had the honor to drive these men. We talked about so much life stuff, not even just wrestling. You had the best taste in music too brother. You will be missed and remembered as one of the GOAT tag team wrestlers 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/sGjGmdUceJ — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) January 18, 2023

Really really terrible news. RIP Jay Briscoe — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) January 18, 2023

Rest In Peace Jay 🕊

Every single day mi brother 😭💔🥺

I’m gonna miss you pic.twitter.com/TxkFK0YJPN — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) January 18, 2023

Man this cuts deep. Miss you already. — BIG SWOLE 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) January 18, 2023

RIP Jay Briscoe 💙 — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) January 18, 2023

My love and prayers go out his family and love ones🙏❤️🙏

RIP JAY BRISCOE https://t.co/Z8K4iIPfy4 — Westin Blake (@TheWestinBlake) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe welcomed me into the ROH locker room with open arms (and an open bottle of Jack after the show) when he didn’t have to. One of the best of his generation. Innovative, intense and left it all out there every night. Condolences to Papa Briscoe, Mark & Jay’s family. pic.twitter.com/Zf3Ir5TbOM — Bull James (@RealBullJames) January 18, 2023

RIP JAY BRISCOE — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 18, 2023

My heart hurts so bad for the Briscoe family. From day one at ROH you were always such an amazing person to me; and when my wife and my son showed up to the show, you made sure to sit down and just be an amazing person to my wife and son. You’ll be missed my friend ❤️ — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) January 18, 2023

This is so sad. ♥️ — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) January 18, 2023

Always greeted with a smile, we lost a good one. Rest in Peace Jay Briscoe 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Ifwljt3xHK — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) January 18, 2023

This was the last picture i have with Jay and I in it. It’s from March 2013. I know there are more from our ROH days but I can’t find them. I implore us all to take the pictures when we can, don’t rely on “next time”.

We will miss you, Jay ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/PawQM4yMdW — Allison Danger (@allisondanger) January 18, 2023

Original: The wrestling world continues to mourn Jay Briscoe, who passed away yesterday at the age of 38 in a car accident. More tributes have come in overnight, including from Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Adam Cole and more.

Rollins wrote: “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. After I signed with WWE, Jay would come to the Salisbury house shows to drink beer and to hoot and holler. He loved the business and he was a great human and friend. Bigger than that he was an absolutely adoring father and husband. Jay was one of those people who was always legitimately happy to see ya. He had a twinkle in his eye and hug waiting for me no matter how long we went without seeing each other. I’m crushed knowing that warmth is gone. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was special.”

Cole added: “I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know. You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay.”

Zayn wrote: “I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.”

You can see similar tributes below.

On behalf of the @WWENXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) January 18, 2023

I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 18, 2023

I got the pleasure of knowing the Briscoes most of my career. My last interaction with Jay will always bring a smile to my face. After an IMPACT show, everyone was hanging out. The night ended with both of us in each others faces yelling about who loved their cat more. — C A L L I H A N (@TheSamiCallihan) January 18, 2023

Jay Briscoe was the real deal. I was always amazed how someone could be so intimidating one moment then so warm & affable the next. He gave so much to the business & to his family and I’m forever grateful for having known him. Strength and love to Mark and his family. Love u bro — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 18, 2023

I’m devastated and heartbroken… Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) was a real one. Every time we saw each other we’d both light up and hug one another. My condolences and prayers go out to his loved ones. Rest In Peace my brother. — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 18, 2023

You are one of my best friends.

You are one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen.

You are an inspirational father.

I will think about you every day.

I love you Jay — 👽 (@ROHDelirious) January 18, 2023

I remember when I won the roh tv title, I was in the lobby of the hotel by myself when I heard someone yell, “new champ baby! Congrats champ!”it was jay – was the 1st time I really talked to him & he told me he was proud of me. Could have ignored me and walked by but he didnt — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) January 18, 2023

Jay and Mark Briscoe are 2 of the nicest people you could ever meet. Jay, I’m so sorry this happened to you. Thank you for being like family to anyone that ever had the pleasure of meeting you. I pray for your wife and your beautiful babies 🙏🏼 RIP my friend 💔 pic.twitter.com/0BTfIKueYx — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) January 18, 2023

Sending love and condolences to Mark and the Pugh Family. #RIPJayBriscoe @SussexCoChicken — Kofi “Black Thor” Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 18, 2023

So shocking and sad to hear the news of Jay Briscoe tonight. I’m thinking of Mark and the entire family ❤️ — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) January 18, 2023

I hate hearing this kind of news 😢 R.I.P. to Jay Briscoe 🙏 Had a great time sharing the ring and the locker room you with. Thank you for the great match at the Crockett Cup last year in Nashville. You and Mark were a crazy bunch of fun to tangle with. 👍🤝 🤼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AVkJb9aUPM — Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr) January 18, 2023

I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know. You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 18, 2023