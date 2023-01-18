wrestling / News

UPDATED: More Tributes To Jay Briscoe Pour In: Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Adam Cole, More

January 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Briscoes Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

UPDATE: Even more tributes are popping up online, from names like CM Punk, Mick Foley and more.

Punk wrote, “Jay Briscoe forever” on his Instagram Stories post.

Nick Jackson wrote on his own Instagram stories: “Life is so unfair. It’s way too short. Jay, I love you man. I’m praying for you and your entire family. This has left us all heart broken. RIP my friend.

Meanwhile, Foley wrote on Facebook: “I just woke up to the sad news that Jay Briscoe has passed away in a terrible car accident in Delaware. I first saw Jay perform, along with his brother Mark, at an ROH show in Long Island in 2005, and was immediately impressed with their passion for professional wrestling – and the unique look and style that helped make them one of the finest tag teams in the world. Although I did not know the Briscoes well, I thought they were an amazing team, with a résumé of great matches with a who’s who of some of the greatest workers of their era. I last saw “Dem Boys” in action from a front row seat when they took on the Von Erichs at “Ric Flair’s Last Match” in July, 2022. My deepest condolences go out to to the Pugh family and the friends and fans of Jay Briscoe.

Original: The wrestling world continues to mourn Jay Briscoe, who passed away yesterday at the age of 38 in a car accident. More tributes have come in overnight, including from Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Adam Cole and more.

Rollins wrote: “Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. After I signed with WWE, Jay would come to the Salisbury house shows to drink beer and to hoot and holler. He loved the business and he was a great human and friend. Bigger than that he was an absolutely adoring father and husband. Jay was one of those people who was always legitimately happy to see ya. He had a twinkle in his eye and hug waiting for me no matter how long we went without seeing each other. I’m crushed knowing that warmth is gone. My thoughts are with his family and friends. He was special.

Cole added: “I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know. You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you. I love you Jay.

Zayn wrote: “I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.

You can see similar tributes below.

