More Wrestlers & AEW Talents React to Tony Khan & Big Swole’s Comments

– As previously reported, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter yesterday regarding comments made by former AEW wrestler Big Swole, who discussed her exit from the company, citing a lack of structure and diversity in the company for why she decided to leave and not renew her contract. After Swole’s podcast comments were made public, Tony Khan wrote on Twitter, “I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough.” Khan’s comments have drawn a lot of attention and buzz across the internet in social media, with many wrestlers and wrestling talents weighing in.

As noted, AEW talent Lio Rush tweeted that he was angry with Khan’s and demanded Tony Khan apologize on Twitter. A number of other wrestlers and talents have weighed in on Big Swole’s comments regarding diversity in the company, including Jade Cargill, Powerhouse Hobbs, and more (h/t to Squared Circle subreddit for collating many of these responses).

Jade Cargill wrote in defense of AEW, “‘That Bitch’ Jade Cargill’s 2021 Pro Wrestling Recap & Highlights: No prior pro wrestling experience. Trusted in the upstart company over a well known one. Once in a lifetime high profile in-ring debut with @Shaq and @CodyRhodes.”

Another AEW wrestler, Powerhouse Hobbs, wrote: “I’ve been featured in some heavy ass spots since being signed to AEW as well as other minorities. Now TK has put me in spots at the right time that meant something (Punk, Christian Cage, Brian Cage and Hangman and especially running in and saving Mox). This company has been there since the passing of my Mother. Cody and QT played tremendous part in getting me signed. Lastly if you have a issue with someone pick up the phone.”

Shawn Dean who wrestles in AEW and also serves as the company’s Extras Coordinator also commented, “Shawn Dean @AEW Extras Coordinator…my official title in #AEW behind the scenes, a black male in the office, giving as many opportunities to minority talents as I can every single week. On the community team…raising awareness for inner city kids any chance I get…” He added, “The things we are expecting can and will happen…Trust the process.”

Wrestler Darius Lockhart, who wrestled on AEW Dark in the past, was highly critical of Tony Khan’s comments. He stated the following in response to Khan’s tweet:

“Absolutely not. This is completely disrespectful, not only to Swole, but to the black community that AEW has been consistently not listened to. I wanted to be a part of the change AEW so desperately needs but you’re showing that you’re willingly missing the point. It takes more than meeting a quota. It takes more than predetermined wins that you can count off in a single tweet. Your tactless response to Swole’s valid critiques have now shown us all what you truly think (or don’t think) about us as a community when we voice our concerns. Or what we truly provide as talent for that matter. @TonyKhanProfessional Wrestling is committed to ignoring our power.This is not the change you promised, this is more of the same @TonyKhan and it’s been more of the same, and it’ll be more of the same because you are not listening. The entire industry is not listening.A lot of buzzwords are being thrown around, so I’ll say it bluntly: Your wrestling isn’t diverse if only white and white passing wrestlers are at the top. @TonyKhan . You can’t gaslight your way out of a critique that the entire community you’re allegedly serving has. We had a quick meeting at AEW in Greensboro where I gave you a flashdrive that featured an extensive explanation (with numeric breakdowns) on exactly how the black community is being underserved in your company. That breakdown was not only there for personal gain. I want to be a change but don’t want a check bad enough to ignore what’s going on. This ain’t it.”

Meanwhile, AEW star and former AEW Women’s World champion Nyla Rose reacted to the controversy, writing, “Shit… am I babyface now?”

Wrestler Killer Kelly also weighed in on Tony Khan’s tweet: “I never say anything but… this ain’t definitely it. Shocked to say the least. To everyone saying ‘he wasn’t wrong’, ‘he should be able to defend himself’… I’m just saying that this isn’t the way to address anything, specially when you are an authority figure. Address people in private or don’t at all. That’s the way I believe things should be handled.”

