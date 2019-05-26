Bayley, Sami Zayn, Naomi, & Peyton Royce React to AEW Double Or Nothing

— We previously mentioned the likes of Xavier Woods, Matt Hardy, Sasha Banks and Big E all tweeting out about AEW’s inaugural PPV Double Or Nothing last night, some more slyly than others. But they were far from the only active WWE wrestlers to mention the event, directly or otherwise.

Peyton Royce, fiancee to Casino Royal entrant Shawn Spears, unsurprisingly reacted to his entry, including mentioning his twitter handle:

Whoa 😍🤤 what a hunk @Perfec10n — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 25, 2019

Newly crowned WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley noted her support for the event and also quoted Mauro Ranallo’s “MAMA MIA” during the women’s triple threat match:

I am happy for pro wrestling ❤️ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 25, 2019

Naomi went so far as to respond to a tweet from JR, who sat at the broadcast table for the show, and let him know that she enjoyed the show:

Even the twitter account of El Generico, the gimmick Sami Zayn worked under on the independent scene, resurfaced to allude to the show: