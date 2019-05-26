wrestling / News
Bayley, Sami Zayn, Naomi, & Peyton Royce React to AEW Double Or Nothing
— We previously mentioned the likes of Xavier Woods, Matt Hardy, Sasha Banks and Big E all tweeting out about AEW’s inaugural PPV Double Or Nothing last night, some more slyly than others. But they were far from the only active WWE wrestlers to mention the event, directly or otherwise.
Peyton Royce, fiancee to Casino Royal entrant Shawn Spears, unsurprisingly reacted to his entry, including mentioning his twitter handle:
Whoa 😍🤤 what a hunk @Perfec10n
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) May 25, 2019
Newly crowned WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley noted her support for the event and also quoted Mauro Ranallo’s “MAMA MIA” during the women’s triple threat match:
I am happy for pro wrestling ❤️
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 25, 2019
MAMA MIA! https://t.co/IkQOiTJD3D
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 26, 2019
Naomi went so far as to respond to a tweet from JR, who sat at the broadcast table for the show, and let him know that she enjoyed the show:
I did 😍 https://t.co/MiDsr3Is64
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 26, 2019
Even the twitter account of El Generico, the gimmick Sami Zayn worked under on the independent scene, resurfaced to allude to the show:
Hola amigos! Someone has stealing to my account but is back to now normally. Any good things are happen tonight? Enjoy a pro wrestle!
– EG WEB TRANSLATE
— El Generico (@ElGenerico) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody Takes Shot At Triple H In His Entrance At AEW Double or Nothing
- Sasha Banks Comments On Women’s Match At Double or Nothing
- Matt Riddle Reveals What He Would Have Called Himself If WWE Made Him Change His Name
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’