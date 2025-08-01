wrestling / News
Mr. Anderson Announced for Wrestling Revolver Clean Slate in September
August 1, 2025 | Posted by
– Wrestling Revolver announced that former WWE and TNA star Mr. Anderson (aka Ken Anderson/Mr. Kennedy) will make his WR debut at Clean Slate. The event is scheduled for September 6 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event will air live on TrillerTV. Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday, August 4 at 8:00 pm EST.
[BREAKING]
*Signed for Iowa*
The DEBUT of Mr.Anderson!
9.6.25#RevolverSLATE@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @Triller_TV+
Tickets go on sale, Monday, August 4th at 8pmET pic.twitter.com/PbjZuqb41j
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) August 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Prediction That TNA Will Surpass AEW
- Jim Ross Says Hulk Hogan Wasn’t Fun To Work With, Says Hogan Didn’t Trust Anybody
- Cody Rhodes On Whether Dusty Could Have Done What Hulk Hogan Did For WWE
- CM Punk Says Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley’s Relationship Exposed The Business More Than WWE: Unreal