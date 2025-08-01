wrestling / News

Mr. Anderson Announced for Wrestling Revolver Clean Slate in September

August 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestling Revolver Clean Slate Mr Ken Anderson Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

– Wrestling Revolver announced that former WWE and TNA star Mr. Anderson (aka Ken Anderson/Mr. Kennedy) will make his WR debut at Clean Slate. The event is scheduled for September 6 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event will air live on TrillerTV. Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday, August 4 at 8:00 pm EST.

