– Wrestling Revolver announced that former WWE and TNA star Mr. Anderson (aka Ken Anderson/Mr. Kennedy) will make his WR debut at Clean Slate. The event is scheduled for September 6 at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event will air live on TrillerTV. Tickets for the event go on sale on Monday, August 4 at 8:00 pm EST.

