Mr. McMahon Scores 4.9 Million Views In First Five Days On Netflix

Netflix’s Mr. McMahon documentary got off to an okay start as it earned 4.9 million watches in its first five days of release. Netflix revealed its weekly top 10 on Tuesday and the docuseries on the former WWE head ranked at #4 among English-language TV shows with 4.9 million views and 28.2 million hours viewed.

The docuseries came in behind three shows: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (19.5 million views/153.8 million hours) in its second week, Nobody Wants This (10.3 million views/45.7 million hours) and the limited series The Perfect Couple (6 million views/30.7 million hours).

By comparison, the series started lower than the platform’s hit true crime docuseries Worst Ex Ever, which launched with 8.4 million views and 32.3 million hours watched back in the week of August 26th through September 1st. That series also launched on a Wednesday.

It hit the top 10 for the week in 31 countries including the US, Canada, Bolivia, Panama, Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, United Kingdom, South Africa, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and New Zealand. By comparison, Monsters was top 10 in 89 countries, Nobody Wants This was top 10 in 78 and Perfect Couple was top 10 in 67.

For context, Netflix compiles its total views by taking the total hours viewed and dividing it by the total running time of the show. For example, Mr. McMahon ran 342 total minutes (5.7 hours) and so the total views was determined by 28.2 million by 5.7. As such, someone just watching a half-hour of the series doesn’t count as a view on its own.

Netflix shows tend to draw stronger numbers or have very low drops in their second week, so that will be a big sign of the show’s success.