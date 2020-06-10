‘Mr. Wrestling II’ Johnny Walker Dead At 85

Johnny Walker, better known to wrestling fans as Mr. Wrestling II, has passed away at the age of 85. The details on his death are unknown at this time.

Walker was one of several people to take up the ‘Mr. Wrestling’ mask, although perhaps one of the best known. He was so popular that President Jimmy Carter one said he was his favorite wrestler. He started wrestling in the 1950s with the NWA, winning titles in the 70s and 80s like the NWA World Tag Team Championship, NWA United States Junior Heavyweight Championship, NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship, and the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. He also went to the WWF in the 80s but was mostly used to put over other wrestlers. His last match was in 207 for Hawai’i Championship Wrestling, where he served as the director of talent relations. He is also a member of various wrestling Hall of Fames, including WCW (1993), NWA (2012) and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2014).

NWA released the following statement on his passing:

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies on the passing of "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker. A huge star in the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South and all over the NWA. He was also the favorite wrestler of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/OJAFuItZK7 — NWA (@nwa) June 10, 2020

411 would like to give our condolences to his family, friends and fans.