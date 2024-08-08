Mustafa Ali Reportedly Done With TNA for Time Being

– As noted, former TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali lost the title to Mike Bailey last month at TNA Slammiversary. Ali later announced that he would not be returning to the X-Division. According to an update from Fightful Select, Mustaf Ali has finished his tenure in TNA Wrestling for the time being.

AFter Slammiversary, Mustafa Ali lost a world title match against reigning TNA Champion Nic Nemeth on the following episode of TNA Impact.