MVP Says He Needed Time To Grow Into Liking His Classic Theme Song

MVP’s theme song during the 2000s was Silkk the Shocker’s “I’m Comin’,” and the WWE star says he needed time to come around to it. MVP spoke to (Fightful for a new interview and talked about how he didn’t like the song at first, but he eventually became a fan.

“Not really,” he said about if he liked the song at first. “As I’ve said many times, Silkk the Shocker theme, I didn’t like it at first. I grew to like it in time. I was in the arena one afternoon and Vince called me over, had them play it. ‘This is gonna be your music.’ I remember when they were playing it, Vince was doing his awkward dance to it. I was like, ‘Vince, if you like it, I love it.’”

He continued, “At the time I was doing the Jim Jones balling, I’m a big fan of New York hip hop, I wanted something a little more boom-bap. It’s a great song. It became identified with me. I didn’t really have any say in it at all. It was just, ‘Here’s your music,’ ‘Oh, okay. Cool.’”