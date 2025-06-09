MVP Didn’t Like How Kofi Kingston Lost WWE Title, Says It Was ‘Disingenuous’

In the latest edition of the Marking Out (via Fightful), MVP spoke negatively about how Kofi Kingston lost the WWE title back in 2019, calling it ‘disingenous’. After several months as WWE champion, Kingston lost the belt in seconds to Brock Lesnar on the first episode of Smackdown on FOX.

MVP said: “I don’t know. It would seem that, to me, I thought that was just stupid killing Kofi off. I don’t know, I could be completely wrong, I feel there was some measure of disingenuousness with that. I can’t say exactly why. I thought there was no need to do that to Kofi. I thought that was ridiculous. A lot of people felt that way.“