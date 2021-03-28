Myron Reed Details How The Rascalz Inspired Him to Get His Contract With MLW

– While speaking to Fightful, former MLW Middleweight champion Myron Reed discussed joining MLW, who he first signed with in 2018. According to Reed, he was inspired by the team The Rascalz and how the group landed a contract with Impact Wrestling, which he also wanted to follow suit on.

Later on, Myron Reed was able to reach out to MLW, who shared a mutual interest in his joining the company. Reed added that the deal being non-exclusive and still allowing him to work dates for other indie promotions was a major factor in his signing the contract.

Reed later won his first MLW Middleweight title in November 2019. He later lost it earlier this year to Lio Rush after MLW resumed filming new content.