wrestling / News
Update on Myron Reed’s TNA Contract Status
July 28, 2025 | Posted by
Myron Reed recently appeared for TNA Wrestling, working the July 3rd edition of Impact to team up with Zachary Wentz, sparking speculation that he has signed with the promotion. Fightful Select reports that Reed has not signed with TNA and is currently working for them without a deal in place. Reed may appear for TNA a few more times, per the report.
Reed and Wentz have wrestled together in TNA a few times, and have worked together on independent shows for years.
Reed also recently returned to MLW, after leaving the promotion back in 2023.
