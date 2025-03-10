WWE News: Mysteries Revealed on WWE Playlist, Full WrestleMania 2 Battle Royal

The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the answers to some of WWE’s mystery storylines. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Find out the answers to WWE’s greatest mysteries like who ran over “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and who injured Jade Cargill, presented by Nissin Hot & Spicy Fire Wok.

– The WWE Vault YouTube account has posted the full NFL vs. WWF Battle Royal from WrestleMania 2: