Mystery Debut, Match & More Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has added a match and a couple segments to next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that a qualifying match for the AEW Revolution Face of the Revolution ladder match will take place on next Wednesday’s show. In addition, MJF will address his win over CM Punk from this week’s Dynamite.

Finally, Tony Khan revealed that a “top wrestler” will walk through the Forbidden Door, teasing that it’s someone from a company AEW may not be on good terms with. He wrote:

“As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS!

New segments have been added to AEW Dynamite.

