Naomi, John Cena and Jacob Fatu will be in the house on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced on Thursday that the Money in the Bank winner will be at Friday’s show, as will Cena and Fatu as you can see below.

The appearances are the first announced for the show, which airs Friday night on USA Network.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1933308908032176594