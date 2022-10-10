NAP Ultralight Beam Results 10.7.22: Six Man Tag Main Event, More

NAP held their latest show Ultralight Beam on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Indianapolis, Indiana show below, per Cagematch:

* Darian Bengston def. Adriel Noctis

* Joseline Navarro def. Brooke Valentine

* Atomicos Match: Jeffrey John, Noah Veil & The Original Sins def. Alice Crowley, Azrael Kyyam, Don’t Die Miles & Donnie Ray

* Hardcore Match: Hoodfoot def. Josh Crane and Sawyer Wreck and Trey Shaw

* Eel O’Neal def. D-Rogue

* Delinquents def. BSB’s Most And Least Wanted

* Bryan Keith def. Isaiah Broner

* High Flying Star Machines def. Calvin Tankman, Chase Holliday & Shawn Kemp