NAP Ultralight Beam Results 10.7.22: Six Man Tag Main Event, More
NAP held their latest show Ultralight Beam on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Indianapolis, Indiana show below, per Cagematch:
* Darian Bengston def. Adriel Noctis
* Joseline Navarro def. Brooke Valentine
* Atomicos Match: Jeffrey John, Noah Veil & The Original Sins def. Alice Crowley, Azrael Kyyam, Don’t Die Miles & Donnie Ray
* Hardcore Match: Hoodfoot def. Josh Crane and Sawyer Wreck and Trey Shaw
* Eel O’Neal def. D-Rogue
* Delinquents def. BSB’s Most And Least Wanted
* Bryan Keith def. Isaiah Broner
* High Flying Star Machines def. Calvin Tankman, Chase Holliday & Shawn Kemp
EASTSIDE AL TAKING OVER! #Ultralight @AliceCrowley19 pic.twitter.com/EwlEmRmQha
— Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) September 11, 2022
If you not here, I’m sorry you’re missing this! #Ultralight pic.twitter.com/9pCKOnV6YO
— Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) September 11, 2022
A @Popeyes biscuit bat?!?! @ShawTheRipper going crazy #Ultralight pic.twitter.com/cI9tykT6ci
— Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) September 11, 2022
Tag Team wrestling on display from “BSB’s most and least wanted” @BillieStarkz and @Natty_light_HW #Ultralight pic.twitter.com/WY0ShVoVVi
— Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) September 11, 2022
.@IsaiahBroner did that with ease 😮💨 #Ultralight pic.twitter.com/8wVO3Z8QKc
— Naptown All Pro-Wrestling (@NaptownAllPro) September 11, 2022
