WWE News: Nasser Alruwayeh Confirms WWE Exit, Becky Lynch Tells Beth Phoenix Not To Get Close To Her Belt, RAW Stars Comment On Newly Announced Matches

– We reported last month that WWE released both Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh, who they signed after both took part in a tryout in Kuwait in April 2017. In a post on Instagram, Alruwayeh confirmed his release.

– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch told Beth Phoenix not to get too close to her titles, which drew a response from the Glamazon.

– Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Ricochet all commented on their recently announced matches for RAW. Bliss and Brooke will be part of a fatal 4-way with Natalya and Naomi, while Ricochet will face Baron Corbin.

